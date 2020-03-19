Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,549 Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Pra Group worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Pra Group stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. Pra Group Inc has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

