Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.79 Million in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,171 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Installed Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. ValuEngine cut Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of IBP opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $865,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

