Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 26,894 Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after buying an additional 499,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,352,000 after buying an additional 285,248 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $11,410,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $10,371,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 99,925 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,625 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

