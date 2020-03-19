54,889 Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 638.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 394,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 623.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,826 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 411,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 35,368 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 288,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $874.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

