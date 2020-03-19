Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 1,072.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $423,015.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $212,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,440 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.41 million, a P/E ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. Veracyte Inc has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

