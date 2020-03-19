Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,378,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 310,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,682,000 after purchasing an additional 226,727 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,809,000 after purchasing an additional 226,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 203,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

