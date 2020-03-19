Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 20,469 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 166.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 23.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,701.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

