Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

