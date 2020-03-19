Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,071 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELP stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.48. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

