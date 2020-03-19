American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of American Woodmark worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1,730.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWD opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.49. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $848.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

