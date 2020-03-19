F Nicholas Grasberger III Buys 25,000 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00.
HSC stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $481.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
