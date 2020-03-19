First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) CFO Buys $144,712.32 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) CFO Mark K. Hardwick purchased 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Merchants stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,268,000 after buying an additional 145,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,378,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,018,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,254,000 after purchasing an additional 173,608 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,772 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,772 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Rambus Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Rambus Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 332 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 332 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,775 Hartford Total Return Bond ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,775 Hartford Total Return Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report