First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) CFO Buys $144,712.32 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) CFO Mark K. Hardwick purchased 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Merchants stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,268,000 after buying an additional 145,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,378,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,018,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,254,000 after purchasing an additional 173,608 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

