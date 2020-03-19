Sean E. George Sells 11,655 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $137,412.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,270.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NVTA stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of InVitae by 114.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 108,828 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of InVitae by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

