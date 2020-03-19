Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guidewire’s second-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflect growth in subscription-based offerings driven by solid adoption of InsuranceNow. The company is focused on enhancing Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities including digital frameworks, automation, tooling, and other cloud services. This is expected to lead to higher new sales being subscription-based. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations bode well. Partner Connect Program has been implemented worldwide, benefiting customers in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. However, Guidewire revised fiscal 2020 outlook on increasing cloud implementations and higher allegiance of large customers to manage reducing the demand for the company’s software management services. Notably, the company has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.20.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $80.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.06 and a beta of 1.04. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,702.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,384 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.