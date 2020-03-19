Paul C. Varga Buys 1,800 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.93.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after acquiring an additional 490,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $48,619,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares during the period. Banbury Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $28,877,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $16,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

