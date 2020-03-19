Paul C. Varga Buys 1,800 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CHDN stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.93.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after acquiring an additional 490,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $48,619,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares during the period. Banbury Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $28,877,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $16,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.