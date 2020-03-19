Renishaw (LON:RSW) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Renishaw (LON:RSW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,200 ($42.09). UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

RSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,431.67 ($45.14).

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 2,412.62 ($31.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 36.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,694 ($61.75). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,667.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,747.07.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

In other Renishaw news, insider William Lee purchased 900 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,327 ($43.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,943 ($39,388.32).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

