Matisse Capital Purchases 1,543 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,079,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $485,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

