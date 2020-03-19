Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQI. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,802,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,214 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,987,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,469,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 468,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,723,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37.

