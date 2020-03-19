Fmr LLC Increases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 141.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.