Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $220.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $208.31 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.