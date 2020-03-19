Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Macerich worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Macerich by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Macerich by 11,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

MAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 19,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $132,255.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,365 shares of company stock worth $1,592,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.