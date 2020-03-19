Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of GLRE opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.68). Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

