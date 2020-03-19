Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,131 Shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Seneca Foods worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $412,544.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SENEA stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Seneca Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $261.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.97 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SENEA. BidaskClub raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

