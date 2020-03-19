Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pagegroup to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagegroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 490 ($6.45).

Pagegroup stock opened at GBX 352.60 ($4.64) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 421.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 452.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. Pagegroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23).

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, analysts predict that Pagegroup will post 3722.0001432 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pagegroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 20,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.38), for a total value of £69,177.42 ($90,998.97). Also, insider Stephen Ingham sold 125,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43), for a total transaction of £421,314.03 ($554,214.72).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

