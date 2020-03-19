Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17,591 Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of International Money Express worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in International Money Express by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 821,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 332,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Money Express by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in International Money Express by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Money Express by 245.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $310.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. International Money Express Inc has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 6.14%. Analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

