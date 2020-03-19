Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

