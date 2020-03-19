Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Avid Technology worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 191,065 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 107,288 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 22.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVID opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

