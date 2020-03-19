Fmr LLC Sells 3,410,223 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,410,223 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 54,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,108 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $646.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

In other news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Elenio bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.