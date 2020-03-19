Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 2,540 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,868 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $124.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FANG stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.