BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $905,000 Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altice USA stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

