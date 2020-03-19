Fmr LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 491.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,196.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000.

NYSEARCA XPH opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

