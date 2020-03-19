Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 352 ($4.63). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROR. Barclays initiated coverage on Rotork in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Rotork from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.18 ($4.19).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 211.60 ($2.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 312.10. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 185.65 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that Rotork will post 1365.5496024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 547 shares of company stock worth $177,972.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Analyst Recommendations for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
Fmr LLC Increases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort
Fmr LLC Increases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort
Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Macerich Co
Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Macerich Co
Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Corp
Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Corp
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report