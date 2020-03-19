Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 44,011 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Matthew Mcevoy acquired 22,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $93,216.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller acquired 883,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,907,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,912,737.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 918,718 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

