Fmr LLC Invests $51,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $68.90.

