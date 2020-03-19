Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 443.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

