Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $219.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

FLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.