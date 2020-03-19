Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 190.82. Progyny Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92.
PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More: How dollar cost averaging works
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY).
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.