Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 190.82. Progyny Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.