Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of TD opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

