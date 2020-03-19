Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,097.81 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $769.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,393.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,324.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.