Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,832,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 37,059 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $760,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

