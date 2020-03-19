Credit Suisse Group Trims Hays (LON:HAS) Target Price to GBX 105

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hays to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Monday. Investec began coverage on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price (down from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 159.55 ($2.10).

Hays stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.63. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 117 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99.

Hays (LON:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hays will post 1371.7382343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

