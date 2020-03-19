Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,076 Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 2,931.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

APY opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. Apergy Corp has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $284.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.54.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

