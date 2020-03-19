Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,076 Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 2,931.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

APY opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. Apergy Corp has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $284.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.54.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apergy (NYSE:APY)

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
Fmr LLC Increases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort
Fmr LLC Increases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort
Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Macerich Co
Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Macerich Co
Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Corp
Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Corp
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report