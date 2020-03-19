Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 77 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $199.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $189.67 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8039 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $9.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

