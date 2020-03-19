Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,431 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,874,000 after buying an additional 215,714 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,365,000 after acquiring an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,281,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,193,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 980,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,627,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

NYSE ATO opened at $105.84 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

