Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Waters by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT opened at $176.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup began coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.