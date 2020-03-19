Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,405 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

