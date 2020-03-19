Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,373 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 107,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

