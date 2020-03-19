Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86. FirstService Corp has a 12-month low of $66.70 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.73.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

