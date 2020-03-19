Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 134.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.02. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

