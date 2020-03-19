Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 385.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Peloton were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton by 683.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peloton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.14.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

